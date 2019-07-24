Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinky shakes a leg to Super 30's song Jugraafiya

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has shared a video on Instagram, which captures his mother dancing to the song Jugraafiya from his latest release Super 30

Pinky Roshan/picture courtesy: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan shared the video from the gym, and in the clip, his mom Pinky Roshan is seen lifting weights. Instead of taking a break after she is done, she goes on to groove to the popular number playing in the background.

He captioned it: "Wait for it... #championoflife #supermom #loveyoumama. Only a mother can express joy like this."

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual, which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society.

Super 30 has been in much news for its super realistic content as it's based on true life incidents. Hrithik Roshan shines as Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician who trains underprivileged kids for IIT-JEE Mains, as he has comfortably gotten into the skin of the character and given an incredible performance. His soulful depiction of the mathematician has left an impressive mark as it is being deemed as one of the finest performances of his career setting a new benchmark.

The movie also features Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava who have delivered stellar performances.

