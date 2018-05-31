Hrithik Roshan shot the climax scene for Super 30 in Mumbai!

The look and curiosity towards Hrithik Roshan's character have made Super 30 one of the most anticipated films of 2019

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Super 30, shot for the climax scene in Mumbai. The actor who is busy doing back to back night shifts shot for the climax scene in the city.

The Greek God is soon to wrap his Mumbai schedule and will leave for the next schedule this weekend. With Super 30, Hrithik is all set to play the character of Indian mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar.

The film has been creating immense buzz ever since the first look of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar surfaced on social media. It spread like wildfire on the internet. Hrithik is leaving no stone unturned to step into the shoe of his character, a testimony of which has been witnessed through multiple images leaked from the sets.

Hrithik has been slaying his beard look with his recent appearances and is setting major goals for all his fans.

The look and curiosity towards Hrithik's character has made Super 30 one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

