Hrithik Roshan's monochrome look adds new style to his Super 30 avatar

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan who made an uber cool appearance at the GQ's Best Dressed party on Saturday night is setting major goals with his monochrome look. Sporting the look from his upcoming film Super 30, where Hrithik is all set to play a math teacher, the actor aced the summer look game with utmost poise.

A testimony of which was seen at the GQ's Best Dressed party where Hrithik donned a white blazer with black shirt and black pants. With a strong beard game and messy hair and jawline on point, Hrithik Roshan added charm with his alluring look.

The Superstar added his monochrome look with black sneakers having white laces.

While the actor plays a Bihari teacher in his upcoming Super 30, Hrithik Roshan made a completely contrasting appearance at the party.

Hrithik has been slaying his beard look in his recent appearances setting major goals for all his fans.

The actor who sports a beard and fringed haircut with a tanned look in Super 30, has been impressing the audience with the unbelievable transformation he underwent for the character.

The pictures from sets of his upcoming film have been breaking the internet, garnering immense appreciation to the actor for his versatility.

However, contrary to his on-screen image, Hrithik Roshan looked at his stylish best at the party.

One of the most fashionable actors in the industry, the Superstar is a fashion icon looked up to by a million people. Hrithik Roshan carries every outfit with great poise, be it airport looks, formal or even casual avatar.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently working on his next film, Super 30 in which he will be seen playing the teacher for his first ever biopic.

