Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 made tax free in Bihar

Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' made tax free by Bihar Government; Anand Kumar elated

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

Amidst all the appreciation that Hrithik Roshan's recent release, Super 30 is garnering- in the most recent development, the government of Bihar has made the film tax free given the most important yet entertaining storyline that the 'story of the triumph of spirit' delivers.

Due to the consistent efforts of Anand Kumar on whose life Super 30 is based, Anand shared the delightful news on his social media and posted, "Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making 'Super 30' tax free. It will help more and more people see the film @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30".

Definitely, this is great news for the entire nation as this step by Bihar Government would make the film more accessible to the people even in the distant towns of the country. The movie has been performing extremely well, marking a collection of 50 crores at the box office within just three days of its release with a run of a phenomenal word of mouth, all across. The major highlight of the film is that it's winning both at the commercial and critical aspect of it and growing upward graph of the box office numbers are proof of the high footfall in the theatres that people are loving it, and Super 30 wave is spreading far and wide making is a must watch for one and all.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society.

Super 30 has been in much news for its super realistic content as it's based on true life incidents. Hrithik Roshan shines as Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician who trains underprivileged kids for IIT-JEE Mains, as he has comfortably gotten into the skin of the character and given an incredible performance. His soulful depiction of the mathematician has left an impressive mark as it is being deemed as one of the finest performances of his career setting a new benchmark.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer has already crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend. The film picked up from its Rs 11.83 crore start on Friday to earn Rs 50.76 crore by the end of Sunday.

The movie also features Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava who have delivered stellar performances.

