See Photos: Students walk in to watch Hrithik Roshan's Super 30

Super 30 features Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu who plays Pranav Kumar and Amit Srivastava, in other supporting roles.

Students are flocking in at the theatres to watch Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. The actor bringing the life of teacher Anand Kumar on screens which has got the attention of students from everywhere. Super 30 has seen a great response at the Box office from fans.

Illustrating all the struggles of Anand's life in 'Super 30' where Hrithik Roshan is essaying his character of Anand Kumar, the film has received wide appreciation for the soulful portrayal of the teacher's journey.

The actor is seen essaying the character of a teacher in Super 30. Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The fans are taken aback by the Bollywood Superstar delivering yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30 trailer.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society.

