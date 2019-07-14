Super 30 Box Office Day 2: Film picks up pace, earns Rs 18.19 crore

bollywood

The second day, Saturday, witnessed the Hrithik Roshan-starrer collect Rs 18.19 crore, which is high for a film like Super 30 which is garnering appreciation from all across.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2... Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits... Will score big numbers on Day 3... Eyes Rs 50 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: Rs 30.02 cr. India biz."

#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2... Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits... Will score big numbers on Day 3... Eyes â¹ 50 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: â¹ 30.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

It's safe to say that the movie did justice to the high expectations of the audience as it highlights content, a brilliant performance by Hrithik and the inspiration that it sends across. While it did have a slow first day, things seem to be gradually picking up for the movie.

#Super30 goes from strength to strength in key circuits/territories... Fri and Sat biz in some circuits...

Mumbai: 3.71 cr, 5.79 cr

DelhiUP: 2.40 cr, 3.85 cr

Punjab: 1.02 cr, 1.70 cr

Rajasthan: 0.53 cr, 0.79 cr

CP: 0.52 cr, 0.74 cr

Mysore: 0.74 cr, 1.30 cr

Bihar: 0.38 cr, 0.49 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

Super 30 has been in the news due to its realistic content as it's based on true events. Hrithik Roshan shines as Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician who trains underprivileged kids for IIT-JEE Mains, as he has comfortably got into the skin of character and given an incredible performance. His depiction of the mathematician has left an impressive mark as it is being deemed as one of the finest performances of his career setting a new benchmark.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hit the theatres on 12 July globally.

