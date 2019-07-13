Super 30 Box Office Day 1: The Hrithik Roshan-starrer mints Rs 11.83 crore

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan's newest release, Super 30, released on July 12, Friday. The film based on the maths genius Anand Kumar is off to a fairly good start at the box office.

A still from Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's newest release, Super 30, released on July 12, Friday. The film based on the maths genius Anand Kumar is off to a fairly good start at the box office. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Hrithik.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office collection of the movie. He wrote, "#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri Rs 11.83 cr. India biz."

#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri â¹ 11.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has been receiving good review from all quarters. Some celebs who watched the film have gone so far as to call it the best film of the year.

Farah Khan was super impressed by Hrithik Roshan and wrote on Twitter: "Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You (sic)"

Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for Youðð»ðð»ðð» — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam wrote, "Super 30 leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH (sic)"

‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH ðð»â¤ï¸ðð» — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 11, 2019

Talking about Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The fans were taken aback by the Bollywood superstar delivering yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in the Super 30 trailer.

Also read: Super 30 celeb review: Farah Khan calls Hrithik Roshan's film 'movie of the year'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates