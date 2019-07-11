Super 30 celeb review: Farah Khan calls Hrithik Roshan's film 'movie of the year'

bollywood

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty are collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for Satte Pe Satta remake. The filmmaker is mighty impressed by Roshan's acting chops in Super 30

On Wednesday, the makers of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 held a special screening for the industry insiders at Yash Raj Films' Studios in Andheri. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 screening was attended by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Wardha Nadiadwala, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Richa Chadda, Ali Fazal, Rakesh Roshan, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon, and many others. Their presence made the screening a star-studded event.

The celebrities are touched by Hrithik Roshan's portrayal of Anand Kumar's character. Farah Khan is super impressed by Hrithik Roshan and called it "movie of the year." She wrote: "Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You (sic)"

Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for Youðð»ðð»ðð» — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

She further wrote: "Director of #Super30 Vikas behl.. WHAT A COMEBACK!Flawless direction with every technician n cast member doing exceptional work.@sanjeevdutta @anaygoswami @AjayAtulOnline @CastingChhabra @mrunal0801 @PankajTripathi_ @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom n of course the Super30 kids,take a bow (sic)"

She did not stop there. Farah also praised Anand Kumar.

And can’t forget #AnandKumar .. what a story n what an inspirational life♥ï¸ #super30 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH ðð»â¤ï¸ðð» — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 11, 2019

#Super30 is Brilliant! What a film. Overwhelmed! Brace yourselves for success & more importantly, respectability for life. Well done! This will be one of your finest hours. @iHrithik #vikasbahl #sajidnadiadwala @madmantena — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) July 11, 2019

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The fans are taken aback by the Bollywood Superstar delivering yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30 trailer.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

