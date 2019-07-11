Search

Super 30 celeb review: Farah Khan calls Hrithik Roshan's film 'movie of the year'

Published: Jul 11, 2019, 14:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty are collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for Satte Pe Satta remake. The filmmaker is mighty impressed by Roshan's acting chops in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan

On Wednesday, the makers of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 held a special screening for the industry insiders at Yash Raj Films' Studios in Andheri. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 screening was attended by Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Wardha Nadiadwala, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Richa Chadda, Ali Fazal, Rakesh Roshan, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon, and many others. Their presence made the screening a star-studded event.

The celebrities are touched by Hrithik Roshan's portrayal of Anand Kumar's character. Farah Khan is super impressed by Hrithik Roshan and called it "movie of the year." She wrote: "Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any  n every award is too less for You (sic)"

She further wrote: "Director of #Super30 Vikas behl.. WHAT A COMEBACK!Flawless direction with every technician n cast member doing exceptional work.@sanjeevdutta @anaygoswami @AjayAtulOnline @CastingChhabra @mrunal0801 @PankajTripathi_ @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom n of course the Super30 kids,take a bow (sic)"

She did not stop there. Farah also praised Anand Kumar.

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The fans are taken aback by the Bollywood Superstar delivering yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30 trailer.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

