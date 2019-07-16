Search

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 scores half-century already!

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 08:14 IST | Sonil Dedhia

It took only three days for Hrithik Roshan's latest release, Super 30, to march towards the Rs 50-crore mark.

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan may have stayed away from the silver screen for over two years, but it hasn't affected his hold over the box office. It took only three days for the actor's latest release, Super 30, to march towards the Rs 50-crore mark. The film picked up from its Rs 11.83 crore start on Friday to earn Rs 50.76 crore by the end of Sunday.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "The film doesn't have any commercial trappings and has a unique subject, which the audience took some time to warm up to, but the weekend numbers have been good. It needs to maintain steady business throughout this week to be declared a hit."

Even though the movie has fallen prey to piracy, trade analyst Girish Wankhede asserts that it won't hamper the collections. "Those who want to see the film in theatres will do so. Knowing that the pirated versions are of poor quality, the audience too refrains from downloading them."

Rs 50 cr
Approx first weekend collection

