Hrithik Roshan thanks technology for his son Hrehaan's birthday celebrations!

Because the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown, people are now communicating with each other via FaceTime. And that's precisely how father and actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his son Hrehaan's birthday. It was an adorable birthday celebration and Roshan thanked flexibility and technology for the same.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a video where the young kid could be seen celebrating the special occasion with his dad, mom Sussanne, who shifted to their house to quarantine with them, and also grandfather Rakesh Roshan, grandmother Pinkie Roshan, and aunt Sunaina Roshan.

Have a look right here:

Well, we indeed have to be thankful to technology that we are able to communicate with our friends and family despite being away from them. Coming back to Roshan, he's clearly having a ball and uploading some fantastic and fun pictures and videos on Instagram. Let's see what's coming next, we would actually want a film announcement. But it seems that it would take time.

