Hrithik Roshan: There is a lot more to Kabir than what has been expressed so far

Hrithik Roshan, after strong demands from fans, was decoding his character from War, Kabir, and explaining who he actually is. There were multiple posts on Twitter and Instagram almost daily, where he deciphered what his psyche was and what it took to be like him. And now, in a recent interview, when the actor was asked his interest towards the character, he shared, "The character is something I aspire to be, there are a certain composure and confidence and assured stance he has, which I aspire for and intellectually I know this guy, but to be him is not easy. A fan club on Twitter shared the excerpt from the interview on Twitter, take a look:

He added, "So what I write for him is what I aspire to be and yeah this was very interesting as on my social media handle there was a lot of request about decoding this character and I thought that could be interesting because there was a lot inside me that I still want to express about this guy and hopefully if there is a part two I would be able to peel the layers a bit more because there's a lot more to this guy than what has been expressed so far".

Fans of Roshan had trended #WeWantKabir which went viral on social media as a part of love for their superstar. Later fans expressed their queries about understanding Kabir and used the hashtag #DecodingKabir to delve deep into the specifics of the charming character of the actor.

Well, we are extremely elated that Hrithik has complied with all our requests and we are looking forward to decoding Kabir! With his most recent release WAR, Hrithik Roshan has set first-day box office record and the fans are totally going gaga over this record-breaking development. On the work front, the actor has two films in his kitty, Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta and Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4.

