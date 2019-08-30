Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action packed film War filmed in seven countries

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film War which is helmed by Siddharth Anand has been filmed in 7 different countries and 15 cities across the world!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a still from the War teaser. Pic/YouTube screengrab

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film War which is making noise because of its fiery action, is also gaining prominence because of stunning locations featured in the film. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand has been filmed in 7 different countries and 15 cities across the world!

"We shot an intense, high-speed action sequence between Hrithik and Tiger in Porto. The high octane scene required Tiger to chase down Hrithik and this extensive sequence needed us to get permission to shut down the main bridge at Porto for two days! The local authorities were extremely supportive and we got all due clearances for us to shoot this adrenaline-pumping scene," Siddharth said.

"However, the locals were stunned! They had never seen their city in lockdown mode ever and they were super curious and came to see which film had locked down their bridge. Their reactions were priceless because they were stunned seeing the kind of action that Hrithik and Tiger were performing," he added

The film which is touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year, it will see both the actors pitted against each other in a massive showdown. The flick is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers and will leave the viewers glued to their seats throughout.

War which is produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

