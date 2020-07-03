Search

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War to bring people together?

Updated: Jul 03, 2020, 07:27 IST | Uma Ramasubramanian | Mumbai

Sources suggest Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's actioner to be the first Indian film to hit screens in Japan post lockdown, in a bid to increase footfalls; slated for July 17 release.

Cinemas in most cities across Japan opened their shutters in mid-May, with Tokyo following suit in June. Several Hollywood classics, including Ben Hur (1959), Bonnie and Clyde (1969), and The Towering Inferno (1974), were screened across theatres in a bid to attract the audience. In the latest development, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (2019) is set to be the first Indian film to release in Japan post the lockdown.

An industry source reveals, "Hrithik and Tiger have a huge fan base in the country. Considering the film had not travelled to Japan last year, the makers are hoping a fresh release will entice viewers, thus helping revive the practice of going to cinemas. The Siddharth Anand-directed venture will hit screens on July 17."

mid-day reached out to Yash Raj Films, which did not respond till press time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK