Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War to bring people together?

Cinemas in most cities across Japan opened their shutters in mid-May, with Tokyo following suit in June. Several Hollywood classics, including Ben Hur (1959), Bonnie and Clyde (1969), and The Towering Inferno (1974), were screened across theatres in a bid to attract the audience. In the latest development, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (2019) is set to be the first Indian film to release in Japan post the lockdown.

An industry source reveals, "Hrithik and Tiger have a huge fan base in the country. Considering the film had not travelled to Japan last year, the makers are hoping a fresh release will entice viewers, thus helping revive the practice of going to cinemas. The Siddharth Anand-directed venture will hit screens on July 17."

mid-day reached out to Yash Raj Films, which did not respond till press time.

