Hrithik Roshan to give desi twist to Night Manager?

As Bollywood stars are increasingly turning their attention to digital entertainment, it is heard that Hrithik Roshan has been approached by the suits at Disney+Hotstar for his web debut. The superstar apparently has two enticing projects to pick and choose from — the Indian adaptations of the wildly popular The Night Manager (2016) and the 1983 miniseries, The Citadel.

A trade source reveals, "BBC's The Night Manager has a massive following in India, courtesy Tom Hiddleston. The top brass at the streaming giant feel Hrithik Roshan, with his sex appeal and acting skills, will be the perfect choice to step into Hiddleston's shoes as the luxury hotel manager who is hired to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer. They have also suggested a web adaptation of The Citadel, which revolves around medical ethics. While he loved both roles, each distinctive in its heroism, Hrithik is excited to bring the British espionage thriller to India and is likely to give his nod. Disha Patani and Tabu are being approached to portray the roles played by Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman respectively." The source adds that if the current crisis abates, the actor will begin shooting from December.



A still from The Night Manager

Roshan and Disney+ Hotstar remained unavailable for comment.

