Hrithik Roshan to play Haji Mastan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali may not be making his modern romance Inshallah as off now, however, that hasn't stopped him or his spirit one bit. The ace director announced his next project, Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt in lead.

However, the director is yet to finalise the male lead for his film. According to a report in Filmfare, the filmmaker approached Hrithik Roshan for the film. Hrithik will be playing yesteryear don Haji Mastan's character in the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will narrate the tale of the eponymous character's journey from the streets of Mumbai to the city's most dreaded woman. It will highlight how and when she became the most fierce and ferocious sex worker of Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura. The film was earlier titled Heera Mandi and was being made with Priyanka Chopra, but things didn't work out.

If this news is true, Gangubai Kathiawadi will see the reunion of Bhansali and Hrithik after 9 years. The duo last teamed up for the 2010 film Guzaarish. The Krish actor played the character of a paralyzed magician-turned-Radio jockey, who files a petition in court seeking permission to end his life. Aishwarya Rai played the role of a nurse in the film.

Hrithik is currently basking in the success of his last outing War. In the film, Hrithik played the role of Kabir, an Army officer. He is pitted against Tiger Shroff in a massive showdown. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and critics and crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office.

Speaking of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director has two projects in the pipeline - Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra. The latter is all set to release on Diwali 2021. The eponymous character was a music maestro and a singer who was known to haunt and charm people with his soothing and enigmatic voice

