Hrithik Roshan Treats Fans With Stunning Sun-Kissed Picture

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday treated his fans with a stunning sun-kissed picture wherein the actor looked suave while he is all suited up. The 'War' actor posted a close-up picture on Instagram that sees the star turning into a suave 'Mr Sunshine'.

In the picture, the 'Kites' star is captured staring at the sun as the rays fell on his face. Hrithik is seen clad in a white shirt with a black coat. The actor seemed to be in a pensive mood as he gazed at the sun and the photo was clicked at the perfect moment. While the background seemed to be blurred, Hrithik looked absolutely handsome in his serious look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) onSep 18, 2020 at 1:21am PDT

The 'Dhoom 2' actor didn't caption the picture, however, as soon Hrithik shared the same, comments from fans and celebrity followers including Bhumi Pendnekar and Sophie Choudry started pouring in.

They posted 'fire' emoticons on his photo as a response as they were left spellbound by the superstar's sunkissed snap. The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, on the occasion of his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's birthday, Hrithik shared a photo of his family and kids celebrating the same.

