Hrithik Roshan's journey and struggles get immortalized in this book

The book discusses Hrithik Roshan's journey, accounting the obstacles that he had to face as a growing up child

Termed one of the most handsome men in the world, Hrithik Roshan has had his share of struggles and the accounts of the same have found themselves in a book by the International author, Ben Brooks. The book titled, 'Stories for boys who dare to be different' has featured Hrithik's struggles amongst the likes of esteemed personalities- Beethoven, Barak Obama, Frank Ocean, amongst the rest.

The book discusses Hrithik's journey, accounting the obstacles that he had to face as a grown-up child. Putting all the struggles together, namely, how he hated talking because of the stammering diction, leading a life with Scoliosis, a condition with a curved spine and how he overcame each and every one of them with rigour and determination is what the book aims to put across, bringing out the beloved actor as a true inspiration. After dealing with a recent obstacle, Hrithik is back to fit and fab after battling the injuries and the testimony of the same is the recent series of video that surfaced where Hrithik Roshan was seen working out with an intense regime.

Expressing gratitude and amusement, Hrithik Roshan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram with the caption, "How I wish I could go back in time and show the 11-year-old me this image. Is this a little thing or really as big as it feels inside me? Perhaps the biggest recognition I have ever received. Thank you for this."

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The film is all set to release on July 26, 2019.

