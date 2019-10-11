Hrithik Roshan's transformation from Super 30's Anand Kumar to War's Kabir Luthra will leave you in awe

Hrithik Roshan is a complete actor, that's what his protege Tiger Shroff said in one of his interviews. And why not? He has the gorgeousness of an alpha-male, the abs of rock, a body of steel, impeccable dancing moves and an incredible knack for sinking his teeth into his characters. All of you who are only inspired by his gobsmacking torso, Roshan confessed he's not built up or bulked up throughout the year.

A good actor will always undergo physical transformations only when the character demands, and that's exactly what the actor did. For Super 30, to play Anand Kumar convincingly, he shed all the extra muscles and became an ordinary character with an ordinary body. Kumar was devoid of all the starry trappings and mammoth celluloid demeanour. His ordinariness was his most treasured weapon and greatest strength. The film struck a chord with the audiences and became a commercial success.

In War, he essayed a character that comes closest to how he would want to be and how his fans want him to be, walking in slow motion towards the camera with drop-dead beautiful looks and intimidating gazes. And yes, those heavily built muscles that can make anyone go weak in their knees, including the men. And now, the actor, on his Instagram account, shared a video where we see him getting transformed from Anand to Kabir, and you'll be blown away. Have a dekko:

View this post on Instagram Transformation film A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) onOct 10, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

A lot of actors, over the years, have shared such videos on social media, from Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, and have impressed their fans to the extent of inspiring them to hit the gym. But there's hardly anyone who can be as perfect as Roshan when it comes to working out and getting a perfectly built body. The tenacity has paid off as both Super 30 and War have struck gold at the box-office, with the latter all set to be the biggest hit of the year and the next 300-grosser of Bollywood after Sanju.

On the work front, Roshan hasn't announced any film yet. He's rumoured to star in Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta and he stated in an interview he's considering signing on the dotted lines. And then, Rakesh Roshan will make Krrish 4, a franchise immensely popular in India. The scale and VFX of the fourth film are expected to be grander and bigger, and this time, Krrish would be seen fighting an army of villains, unlike locking horns with one antagonist in the earlier two films. Bring it on!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates