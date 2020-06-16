HSC results by mid-July and SSC results by July end, says education minister Varsha Gaikwad

Putting an end to different anticipated dates of state board results, the education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikawad on Tuesday said that the HSC results can be expected by mid-July and SSC before July ends. Gaikwad was talking to the media in a video press conference when she shared this remark on a question related to results of state board examinations. Though this does not clearly answer the anxious wait of lakhs of students wanting to know their board result; it provides a clarity that it should not be expected before mid-July or rumoured dates should not be believed.

"Due to unprecedented conditions of this time, evaluation process for board papers has been a task starting from transportation of papers through postal department's help among all. Efforts are being taken to complete the work as fast as it can be done and I think we will be in a position to declare HSC results by mid-July and SSC before the month of July ends," told Gaikwad, responding a to a question related to state board result during the conference. The plan is to begin class XI admissions in the month of August.

The Maharashtra State board examinations generally get over by the end of March. This year however one last paper of SSC (Geography) was cancelled following the declaration of pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The regular practice until now has been that HSC result is declared in Maharashtra before May end and SSC result is out before June 10. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this has been the longest wait for state board results in such unprecedented condition, considering that examinations were over at around regular time.

