Hum Log actor Rajesh Puri: Nothing is bigger than commitment

Rajesh Puri. Pic/YouTube

Actor Rajesh Puri, best known for playing Lallu a.k.a Lalit Prasad in the drama series Hum Log, honours work commitment more than his life. Apart from doing TV shows, Rajesh also portrayed important roles in plays Wrong Number and Golmaal - The Play, which staged its second show on May 26 here.

Vindu Dara Singh, the producer and actor of Golmaal - The Play, shared how committed Rajesh was during the play's rehearsals despite being ill.

"All the actors were rehearsing for the play. Ten days prior to the premiere show of our play, Rajesh Puri fell critically ill. On diagnosis, it was found that there was blockage in one of his arteries... The doctors advised him to get admitted in the hospital and operated immediately," Vindu said in a statement.

"In the midst of all this, another play ‘Wrong Number' was to be staged in Kanpur and Delhi. Rajesh Puri took medication from his doctor and went to perform at the shows.

"After concluding the show in Delhi, he went for a check-up at a hospital where even the doctors advised him to get operated. He called up his family members who administered all facilities for the operation at a hospital in Mumbai and was brought directly there from the airport."

A few days after the operation, he was sent home and soon began rehearsing for Golmaal - The Play.

"Then the show was staged at Rang Sharda," said Vindu.

Rajesh added: "For me, nothing is bigger than commitment...not even life. My absence would have hampered the play and the organisers and producers would have to bear heavy losses.

"It would have also tarnished my name and fame. As they say, the show must go on. By the grace of God, all is well."

