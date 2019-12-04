Hum Paanch actress Rakhi Vijan reunites with Ekta Kapoor for Naagin 4

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rakhi Vijan, best remembered as Sweety of Hum Paanch, is reuniting with producer Ekta Kapoor after 24 years. She features in her upcoming supernatural thriller, Naagin 4. Vijan plays a negative role with a comic touch. The curly-haired, bubbly and chirpy Rakhi Vijan, remembered fondly as Sweety from 'Hum Paanch', will undergo a complete makeover for Naagin 4.

Naagin 4 is all set to kickstart from December 14 and will star Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. Jasmin plays the role of a naagin called Nayantara, while Nia plays Brinda. Nia and Jasmin play daughters to Shaleen Bhanot and Sayantani Ghosh's characters, who will play the shape-shifting cobras. Nia, however, won't be playing a snake in Naagin 4.

In the past seasons of Naagin, actresses like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna have played "naagins".

Ekta Kapoor has entertained the audience with three seasons of Naagin, but she admitted that the second instalment of the supernatural show was a "bit of a mess up".

When the first season of the show with actresses Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan fronting the cast of Naagin premiered in the last quarter of 2015, it managed to slither its way up to the top spot. After a successful run, it returned with two more seasons. "I think 'Naagin 1' was great, 'Naagin 2' was a bit of a mess up and 'Naagin 3' picked up again."

After its second season, the third one got a new story and cast, including actors like Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas and Rakshanda Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates