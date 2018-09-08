Huma Qureshi: I've grown as an actor

bollywood

Huma Qureshi said that as an actor, it's important to dabble in a variety of genres

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi, who has played powerful roles in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "D-Day", believes that she has grown as an actor.

"I believe I've grown as an actor because that happens with the practice and the experience. As a person, I'm a lot calmer and take every release Friday as it comes," Huma told IANS.

She said that as an actor, it's important to dabble in a variety of genres.

"That helps you get better with your craft. It has never been a conscious decision to gravitate towards these roles. For me, it's the script and the filmmaker that are deciding factors," said the actress, who has collaborated with online fashion destination KOOVS.com for the brand's Autumn Winter 18 collection.

The actress looks boho chic as she is styled in brand's latest HUMA X KOOVS line.

She is seen sporting everything from printed dresses to dhoti pants to high low dresses highlighting the best in fusion wear and her love for Bohemian wear.

Asked if she is an online shopper, the actress said: "Most definitely, especially since my work leaves me very little time to actually visit stores and shop. The online platform makes it much more convenient."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever