Huma Qureshi's 'Leila' gets release date

The six-episode series is a dystopian work of fiction set in the near future and follows the journey of Shalini, a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one summer

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi-starrer Leila will release globally on June 14. Netflix on Friday announced the release date of their next Indian original series "Leila". Based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, Leila also stars Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria. Deepa Mehta is the Creative Executive Producer.

Huma is thrilled to essay the role of Shalini "whose unique mix of strength, grace and optimism is what gets her through all kinds of obstacles".

"So it really has been an honour to portray a character that has not only pushed me as an artiste but I believe will resonate with a lot of young women," Huma said in a statement.

Shalini deals with various hardships in the course of her search. The series is directed by Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar.

Talking about the series, Mehta said: "At the heart of this series is the journey of a woman in search of her daughter Leila, but also in search of an identity. 'Leila' is about awareness, about paying attention, about looking at the world around us and asking pertinent questions about our future.

"That's what makes it so perfect on a platform like Netflix with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with relevant, resonant stories."

Siddharth will essay the role of Bhanu. "It is a complex one and playing him has been an intense yet fruitful journey. Although the story is set in a dystopian age, it is about human emotions."

