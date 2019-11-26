MENU

Huma Qureshi's tie-dye shirt dress is winning the internet; shop here

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 15:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Huma Qureshi was snapped in Andheri, Mumbai, and for the outing, the actress opted for a pretty tie-dye silk shirt dress.

Huma Qureshi/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
Huma Qureshi/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Huma Qureshi, who was last seen in Leila, was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. The actress opted for a tie-dye shirt dress during the outing. Her attire is not only inspiring but also a must-have in your wardrobe. Isn't this a great casual outfit? Take a look!

tie-dyeHuma Qureshi in Andheri/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Now, you can take your fashion foot forward and buy tie-dye dresses only on Amazon, that too at affordable prices. Here are some picks you can add to your shopping cart right away!

A-line Dress:

The long fit and flare dress is designed to give you that confident and comfortable look and make you embrace your curves beautifully. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 748 only on Amazon. Shop here.

tie-dyeThese images are taken from Amazon for representational purpose only

Printed Inner Fabric Dress:

Happiness is Handmade is an authentic hand tie-dye boat neck regular shift dress. Pair this one with white sneakers or flats, and nail the next casual outing. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

tie-dye

Blue Denim Tie and Dye Dress:

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress available only on Amazon. During the day, pair this outfit with white sneakers and switch your casual attire to party wear by opting with glittery heels. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 675 only. Shop here.

tie-dye

Cotton Dress:

This knee-length shirt dress is a perfect summer outfit. Fuschia pink will bot only enhance your look but also make you a fashion queen of your group. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 599 only on Amazon. Shop here.

tie-dye

