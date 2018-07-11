Humanity feels ashamed by school kids' detention: Manoj Tiwari

The remarks of Tiwari, a BJP MP from northeast Delhi, came two days after Rabea Girls' Public School in Delhi's Chandni Chowk allegedly locked many girls aged 4-5 years for five hours inside the school as the parents reportedly failed to pay the fee

BJP on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the alleged detention of half-a-dozen minor girls by authorities of a school.

"Kejriwal and Sisodiaji how much salt both of you will rub on the wounds of Delhi," Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari said in a tweet attaching a newsreport of the children allegedly detained by the school authority. The humanity feels ashamed for the incident, he said.

The remarks of Tiwari, a BJP MP from northeast Delhi, came two days after Rabea Girls' Public School in Delhi's Chandni Chowk allegedly locked many girls aged 4-5 years for five hours inside the school as the parents reportedly failed to pay the fee.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Sisodia sought a report on the incident. On Tuesday, the management of the school was booked on charges of forcibly detaining the children on the complaint of one Shabeen Hasan who dropped his two daughters at the school around 7.30 a.m. on Monday but when he returned to pick them after the school hours, he found them not present in their respective classes.

The school management, including Headmistress Farha Diba Khan, were named in the First Information Report.

