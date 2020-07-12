Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 6 years; Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan get nostalgic
Celebrating the 6th year of their movie, Varun and Alia took a trip down the memory lane by posting throwback pictures and videos from the film on their Instagram stories
The romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, completed six years of its release on Saturday. The duo, which shares perfect chemistry in both reel and real life, received a lot of appreciation for their mesmerising performances in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014. It was their second flick together.
Celebrating the 6th year of their movie, Varun and Alia took a trip down the memory lane by posting throwback pictures and videos from the film on their Instagram stories.
The film was well-received by the audience. It was followed by a hit sequel titled 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', which came out in 2017. The second installment in the film series wasn't related to the story of the original but turned out to be a blockbuster.
Alia and Varun had made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 movie 'Student of the Year' and went on to become one of the most successful onscreen pairings in the Indian film industry. They came together again for 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014 and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' in 2017.
The two came together for the 2019 film 'Kalank', however, the movie failed to impress the critics and the moviegoers. 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' is a love story between Humpty Sharma (Varun) and Kavya Pratap Singh (Alia). The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Siddharth Shukla in pivotal roles, among others.
