'Humse Tumse Pyaar Kitna' - A tribute to RD Burman by Raaj Aashoo

bollywood

Bollywood has taken upon itself to revive the evergreen song from the golden eras of the industry and Raaj Aashoo is at the forefront of the initiative

Raj Ashoo

Raaj Aashoo is a well-known music director of the Indian film industry who has been part of many hit songs in his enticing career in the music industry. Raaj has not only given a ton of hit songs but also reinvented an evergreen legendary song. His rendition of RD Burman's iconic song 'Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna' ended up as the title track of the 2019 film Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna starring Karnvir Bohra and Priya Banerjee.

Bollywood has taken upon itself to revive the evergreen song from the golden eras of the industry and Raaj Aashoo is at the forefront of the initiative. His rendition of Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna has already been declared hit with more than 16 million views and 200 thousand likes on YouTube.

"It's a legendary song and it's a tribute to RD Burman da from my side. I am honoured that I got this golden opportunity. And I am glad that it got so much of love from the audience. I feel blessed." Says Raaj Aashoo responding to all the millions of listeners who are tuning to hear his song.

The male version of the song is sung by Sonu Nigam and the female version is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The soulful voice of both the singers transcends you to a whole different dimension. Sonu Nigam's warm voice immersing you in the raw sadness of the song while Shreya Ghoshal's soulful melody gives you goosebumps. The recreation of this song is penned by Shabbir Ahmed who has added his own flavour to the song beautifully.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.