Hundreds travel by boats to join massive anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Hundreds of people on Wednesday boarded boats from Ullal's Kotepura to join a massive protest against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Adyar here. People travelling through boats and steamers decorated with national flags, raised slogans during their journey through the Netravathi River. The innovative mode of transportation was used by the protestors to reach the venue, as it not only saved time but was also more convenient for the fishermen, as large number of people from this community joined the protest.

#WATCH Karnataka: People traveled by boat to Mangaluru to hold protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jAaGSGFCUt — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

The protestors docked their boats at the shore, which was barely 500 metres from the site of protest, being held at Shah Ground in Adyar. The distance between Kotepura to the Shah Ground is approximately 15 kilometres but protesters would have to walk more five kilometres to reach the venue because of heavy traffic.

Due to protest, the national highway was also blocked and resulted in huge traffic snarls on routes leading to agitation site.

