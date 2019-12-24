Hungama 2 first look poster out; features Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Hungama 2 have unveiled the poster of the film, featuring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. The tagline of the poster reads - Confusion Unlimited and it rightly justifies the picture, which sees Rawal holding Shilpa in his arms, but the actress is pointing finger at Meezaan. We wonder why!

Hungama 2 marks Shilpa Shetty's first collaboration with director Priyadarshan, who helmed the first instalment as well. The movie is expected to go on floors in January, 2020.

Check out the poster of Hungama 2, right here:

A source had earlier told mid-day, "Even though it is being touted as a sequel to Hungama, this film is not a continuation of the 2003 hit and has a different storyline. Shilpa will play a glamorous, career-oriented woman who finds herself at the centre of a hilarious misunderstanding. Her knack for comedy has remained largely untapped in the films she did earlier. So when this role came her way, she jumped at the idea."

"Hungama 2 will go on floors on January 6," informed Priyadarshan to mid-day, in November, adding that it is surprising how it took so many years for Shetty and him to collaborate. "For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral [to the narrative]. Shilpa plays a glamorous and the most hilarious character in the movie. She is paired opposite Paresh Rawal. We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama."

Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan R Jain, Armaan Ventures, Hungama 2 will hit theatres on August 14, 2020.

