Husband of BJP leader beaten over wife's participation in membership drive

The victim said that assailants also threatened and asked him to stop his wife speaking against the practice of triple talaq

Husband of a local BJP leader beaten up in Delhi Gate, Aligarh allegedly over wife's participation in party's membership drive in the area. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Aligarh: A local BJP leader's husband was allegedly thrashed near Delhi Gate in Uttar Pradesh apparently by some people who were miffed about the participation of his wife in a membership drive of his party. "A woman named Farheen Mohin has filed a complaint that some people threatened her over her participation in BJP membership drive and used violence. A case has been registered and the required action is being taken," Additional Superintendent of Police, Aligarh (City) Abhishek told ANI.

Abhishek, Additional Superintendent of Police, Aligarh (City): A woman named Farheen Mohin has filed a complaint that some people threatened her over her participation in BJP membership drive & used violence. Case has been registered, required action is being taken. (10.8.19) pic.twitter.com/Bud0KpfPef — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2019

The BJP leader identified as Farheen Mohsin is a resident of Aligarh. "I enroll members under the BJP membership drive. Muslims women have aspirations from Modi ji after the triple talaq bill was passed. Every Muslim woman wants to join BJP. Many orthodox people in my neighbourhood can't see their women stepping out of their houses," she said. "They are threatening to stop the membership drive. I have received death threats asking me to stop my work, my husband was attacked due to the same reason. The incident took place on August 8. Some people came and abused us. They also have beaten up my husband," Mohsin said.

The victim identified as Mohammad Mohsin stated that assailants also threatened and asked him to stop his wife speaking against the practice of triple talaq. "Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq and this is not in their religion. They threatened that they will not let my wife work in BJP," he informed. President Ram Nath Kovind on August 1 gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

With inputs from ANI

