32 people, including woman arrested for beating a man to death

crime

the victim, a mentally challenged man, was beaten to death by a group of people at Chulhaichak under the Rupaspur police station

Representational Image

Patna: 32 people, including 6 women, were arrested by the police on Saturday for allegedly beating up a man on suspicion of being a child lifter. The police even appealed to the people to refrain from breaking the law.

According to IANS report, the victim, a mentally challenged man, was beaten to death by a group of people at Chulhaichak under the Rupaspur police station

Amid the swirling rumour about the rise in child lifting incidents in Bihar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey appealed the people not to take law in their hands. The people must inform the police instead of thrashing someone over some suspicion, he said.

Bihar has witnessed over a dozen incidents of mob violence in the past five days.

Two Sikhs on Saturday were assaulted by a mob on suspicion of being child-lifters in Patna, before being rescued by the police. Same-day in Danapur, near Patna, two youths were thrashed by a mob on Saturday on suspicion of being child abductors.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates