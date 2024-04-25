Thane Police in Maharashtra have booked three people including a couple and their son for cheating a builder of nearly Rs 42 lakh over the sale of land

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three booked for duping developer of Rs 42 lakh over sale of land in Thane x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have booked three people including a couple and their son for allegedly cheating a builder of nearly Rs 42 lakh over the sale of land, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, in his complaint, the 27-year-old builder, who lives in the Bhiwandi area, said the accused and he had signed an agreement a few months ago towards the sale of more than 15 acres of land in Thane district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The builder alleged that he and his family paid Rs 42 lakh to the accused in connection with the deal but the accused neither got the land transferred nor refunded the money.

While the accused sold the land to others, they abused and threatened to harm the builder whenever he sought a refund, the official said citing the complaint.

Acting on a complaint by the builder, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi registered a case against the couple and their son on Tuesday, the official added.

Four of family booked for assault in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against four members of a family after a 71-year-old housewife accused them of assault and harassment, an official said on Thursday, as per the PTI.

The case was registered on Tuesday following a court order, as per the FIR.

The complainant and the accused live in the same housing society in the city's Charai area.

In her complaint to the Naupada police station, the senior citizen said she was targeted over her religious and food habits, the news agency reported on Thursday.

She accused four members of a family of assaulting her and harassing her by disconnecting her water and power supplies. The accused also allegedly asked the complainant's family to move to England, the official said citing the complaint.

The police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or criminal force), 427 (mischief causing damage), 447 (criminal trespass), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation), he said, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!