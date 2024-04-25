Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly killing his son and later attempting to pass it off as an accident

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 60-year-old man kills son, tries to pass it off as accident; held x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly killing his son and later attempted to pass it off as an accident, an official said, reported the PTI.

The police said that the suspect allegedly killed his son in Thane district after he beat up his parents, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at Garibacha Pada in Dombivili township, he said.

The deceased, a 30-year-old man, who was a habitual drinker, allegedly beat up his parents in an inebriated state, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

His father then allegedly beat him up and strangled him, the official said.

The accused told the police that his son accidentally fell at home, got injured and died, he said, the PTI reported on Thursday.

The police initially registered an accidental death report (ADR).

However, the autopsy report indicated that the man was beaten and strangulated to death, the official said, the news agency reported.

The police arrested the deceased's father on Wednesday night and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two children missing for hours were found dead inside a parked car at Antop Hill in central Mumbai, with the police suspecting that the kids lost their lives due to suffocation, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The car was locked from inside and it appears that the children could not unlock it, the official said.

Muskan Shaikh (5) and Sajid Shaikh (7) were playing outside their homes, where the car was parked, on Wednesday afternoon.

When the children did not return home till evening, their parents started a search for them. Subsequently, they also lodged a missing complaint at the Antop Hill police station, the official said.

A few hours later, an onlooker found the children lying unconscious inside the car. The vehicle doors were opened and the kids were rushed to the hospital but doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Prima facie, it seems the kids were suffocated to death as they were locked inside the car, the official said.

Police are examining footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and probing all possible angles, he said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered for now.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!