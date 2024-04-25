The shooters arrested in connection with the Salman Khan firing case were on Thursday produced before a Mumbai court that extended their police custody till April 29

The arrested accused in police custody. File Pic

Listen to this article Salman Khan firing case: Police custody of two accused extended till April 29 x 00:00

The shooters arrested in connection with the Salman Khan firing case were on Thursday produced before a Mumbai court that extended their police custody till April 29.

The shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were produced in Killa court of Mumbai after their previous police custody ended on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai Crime branch officials told the court that both the accused changed their clothes three times to hide their identity while escaping.

In the investigation, Encounter Specialist and Senior Inspector Daya Nayak, who is leading the team of Crime Branch Unit 9, found that the shooters fired five rounds and carried a total of 40 bullets with them. Officers have recovered 17 bullets so far, while 18 are still missing, sources said.

The officers informed the court that both shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were in contact with someone over a WiFi connection.

The shooters were allegedly following orders from the Bishnoi gang operators.

The Mumbai Crime branch officers also found that the shooters did not have any enmity with actor Salman Khan but fired on the instructions of someone else, sources added.

Both shooters were also in contact with individuals from Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, and the police are investigating it further to determine who is behind the incident.

The sources said that the accused were using two mobile phones, and the police have recovered only one mobile phone so far. Officers also informed the court that the accused are cooperating with the investigation and providing all the correct information.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!