Mumbai Crime Branch had previously named criminal Lawrence Bishnoi & his brother Anmol as the prime accused of Salman Khan house firing incident

Two persons on motorbikes fired four rounds outside actor Salman Khan's residence

Listen to this article Salman Khan house firing: Delhi Crime Branch interrogates accused for 3 hrs x 00:00

Officials from the Delhi Crime Branch came to Mumbai on Wednesday to question the two people apprehended in the Salman Khan house firing incident. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were questioned for roughly three hours.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had previously named criminal Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as the prime perpetrators of the Salman Khan house firing incident. Following the discovery of significant evidence, both were added to the list of wanted accused, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, a case has been filed against four people in connection with the firing incident at Salman Khan's home, including Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi. Prior to the shooting, the perpetrators had done reconnaissance on Khan's house several times, including a visit to his farmland.

A broken cell phone was confiscated from the accused of the Salman Khan firing incident during their arrest, implying that they may have had other phones in their possession. The Crime Branch is actively looking for these gadgets, the report added.

According to the report, the Mumbai Crime Branch also discovered a second pistol, four magazines, and 17 rounds from the Tapi River in Surat. The recovery was made possible by tracking the tracks of shooter Vicky Gupta, who disposed of the weapon and ammo in the river while travelling from Mumbai to Bhuj, Gujarat.

The inquiry also revealed that the accused had made financial transactions using their bank accounts, prompting authorities to look for their phones in the river, the report further stated.

According to the report, the Salman Khan house firing incident occurred on April 14 when two individuals on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides, before fleeing the scene. Both suspects were captured on CCTV footage wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

The culprits were initially apprehended by Kutch Police and thereafter handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. A local court gave the Crime Branch custody until April 25. Additional charges under IPC sections 506(2), 115, and 201 have been filed in the case.

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post shortly after the Salman Khan house firing incident.