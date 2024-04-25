Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held for supplying guns to shooters
Salman Khan firing case: Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held for supplying guns to shooters

Updated on: 25 April,2024 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Salman Khan (L) and Mumbai Police officials outside his house after firing incident. File Pic

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had allegedly supplied guns to the shooters involved in Salman Khan firing case, the official sources said on Thursday.


The suspects were identified as Sonu Subhash Chander (37), a farmer, and Anuj Thapan (31), a truck helper, both residents of Punjab, they said.


According to police officials, both Chander and Thapan delivered the pistols to the shooters on March 15 in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.


Thapan, one of the accused, has been working with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for many years and has a history of criminal records related to extortion and supplying guns.

Both the suspects who supplied the guns waited at Panvel for 3 hours and discussed the entire plan with the shooters involved in the Salman Khan firing case, official sources said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 is currently in Punjab and has arrested both accused, bringing them to Mumbai via flight, sources added.

