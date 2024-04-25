Maharashtra: Man wanted for 2007 jewellery shop dacoity held in Bhiwandi

A history-sheeter who was wanted for 2007 jewellery shop dacoity and had been on the run for 17 years was nabbed in Bhiwandi area of Thane district in Maharashtra

A history-sheeter on the run for 17 years was nabbed in Bhiwandi area of Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the suspect was identified as Annaji Jadhav (57).

He was held in Ambadi village on Wednesday, Assistant Inspector DT Sonke of Ganeshpuri police station said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

"In 2007, he was part of an armed robbery in a jewellery shop. Jewellery worth Rs 19 lakh was looted at the time. A total of 17 persons were arrested for the crime and items worth Rs 14 lakh were recovered," he said, as per the PTI.

"Jadhav's is the 18th arrest in the case. He was held from his home on a tip off. Two persons are still on the run," the official added.

Salman Khan firing case: Police custody of two accused extended till April 29

Meanwhile, the shooters arrested in connection with the Salman Khan firing case were on Thursday produced before a Mumbai court that extended their police custody till April 29.

The shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were produced in Killa court of Mumbai after their previous police custody ended on Thursday.

The Mumbai Crime branch officials told the court that both the accused changed their clothes three times to hide their identity while escaping.

In the investigation, Encounter Specialist and Senior Inspector Daya Nayak, who is leading the team of Crime Branch Unit 9, found that the shooters fired five rounds and carried a total of 40 bullets with them. Officers have recovered 17 bullets so far, while 18 are still missing, sources said.

The officers informed the court that both shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were in contact with someone over a WiFi connection.

The shooters were allegedly following orders from the Bishnoi gang operators.

The Mumbai Crime branch officers also found that the shooters did not have any enmity with actor Salman Khan but fired on the instructions of someone else, sources added.

Both shooters were also in contact with individuals from Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, and the police are investigating it further to determine who is behind the incident.

The sources said that the accused were using two mobile phones, and the police have recovered only one mobile phone so far. Officers also informed the court that the accused are cooperating with the investigation and providing all the correct information.

(with PTI inputs)

