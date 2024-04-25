Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Malad septic tank deaths Plumbing supervisor held by police for negligence
<< Back to Elections 2024

Malad septic tank deaths: Plumbing supervisor held by police for negligence

Updated on: 25 April,2024 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Dindoshi Police in Mumbai arrested the plumbing supervisor for alleged death of two individuals due to negligence

Malad septic tank deaths: Plumbing supervisor held by police for negligence

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Malad septic tank deaths: Plumbing supervisor held by police for negligence
x
00:00

The Dindoshi Police in Mumbai arrested a 51-year-old plumbing supervisor of Raheja Tower for alleged death of two individuals due to negligence, the police said on Thursday.


The deceased were identified as Raghu Solanki and Javed Shaikh, 35, another individual, identified as Akib Shaikh,19, was admitted in the hospital after being injured in the incident. His condition was critical, the officials said.


According to the officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, involving drowning of Solanki, Shaikh, Akib while they were cleaning a drain sewer on the premises of Raheja Tower in Malad East area of Mumbai.


The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded to the emergency situation and the trio stranded in the drain were rescued. They were later shifted to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

Solanki and Shaikh were declared dead before the admission at the hospital while Akib was unconscious and his condition was critical, he is undergoing treatment, the officials said. 

"We have registered a case under sections 304 (a), 336, and 338 of the IPC and booked the supervisor identified as Manohar Nadar. He was arrested and he was produced before the court on Thursday," said Senior Inspector Irfan Shaikh of Dindoshi Police Station.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
maharashtra mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news malad mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK