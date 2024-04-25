Malad septic tank deaths: Plumbing supervisor held by police for negligence

Dindoshi Police in Mumbai arrested the plumbing supervisor for alleged death of two individuals due to negligence

The Dindoshi Police in Mumbai arrested a 51-year-old plumbing supervisor of Raheja Tower for alleged death of two individuals due to negligence, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Raghu Solanki and Javed Shaikh, 35, another individual, identified as Akib Shaikh,19, was admitted in the hospital after being injured in the incident. His condition was critical, the officials said.

According to the officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, involving drowning of Solanki, Shaikh, Akib while they were cleaning a drain sewer on the premises of Raheja Tower in Malad East area of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded to the emergency situation and the trio stranded in the drain were rescued. They were later shifted to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

Solanki and Shaikh were declared dead before the admission at the hospital while Akib was unconscious and his condition was critical, he is undergoing treatment, the officials said.

"We have registered a case under sections 304 (a), 336, and 338 of the IPC and booked the supervisor identified as Manohar Nadar. He was arrested and he was produced before the court on Thursday," said Senior Inspector Irfan Shaikh of Dindoshi Police Station.

