Mumbai: 4 persons fall in septic tank in Malad; 3 rescued, 1 still missing

Four persons, on Wednesday, fell into a 40-feet-deep septic tank of an under-construction building in Mumbai's Malad area. According to the officials, the incident was first reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade around 3.50 pm and it happened in Malad's Pimpripada area.

According to the officials, upon reaching the scene, it was discovered that several individuals had fallen into the building's drainage system. Firefighters quickly initiated a rescue effort, plunging into the tank with ropes and breathing apparatus.

As of 4:30 pm, three people had been safely retrieved from the septic tank and taken to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment, said officials. However, one person remains unaccounted for, and rescue attempts are underway to find them. The officials said that they're yet to receive an update on the health condition of the rescued persons.

It is yet to be ascertained as to how they fell into the septic tank.

This is breaking news, more details awaited