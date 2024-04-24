Breaking News
Bohras: No change at the top
Wadala negligence deaths: BMC admits culpability
Salman Khan firing case: Why Bhuj is a gangster haven
Maharashtra: Vasai leopard finally trapped
Mumbai: Minor succumbs to injuries from collapse of balcony
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 4 persons fall in septic tank in Malad 3 rescued 1 still missing
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: 4 persons fall in septic tank in Malad; 3 rescued, 1 still missing

Updated on: 24 April,2024 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As of 4:30 pm, three people had been safely retrieved from the septic tank and taken to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment, said officials from Mumbai fire brigade.

Mumbai: 4 persons fall in septic tank in Malad; 3 rescued, 1 still missing

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 4 persons fall in septic tank in Malad; 3 rescued, 1 still missing
x
00:00

Four persons, on Wednesday, fell into a 40-feet-deep septic tank of an under-construction building in Mumbai's Malad area. According to the officials, the incident was first reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade around 3.50 pm and it happened in Malad's Pimpripada area. 


According to the officials, upon reaching the scene, it was discovered that several individuals had fallen into the building's drainage system. Firefighters quickly initiated a rescue effort, plunging into the tank with ropes and breathing apparatus.


As of 4:30 pm, three people had been safely retrieved from the septic tank and taken to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment, said officials. However, one person remains unaccounted for, and rescue attempts are underway to find them. The officials said that they're yet to receive an update on the health condition of the rescued persons. 


It is yet to be ascertained as to how they fell into the septic tank. 

This is breaking news, more details awaited

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malad mumbai mumbai news Mumbai Fire Brigade brihanmumbai municipal corporation
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK