Mumbai Crime: Eunuch beaten mercilessly by 4 friends, dies in hospital

Almost a week after a eunuch died while undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital due to the injuries he suffered on being mercilessly beaten up by four people at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel road junction on July 3, the MHB police arrested three of them.

Police sources said after Rakhi Shinde alias Kishor Pote died on July 22, a case was registered against the four accused and an investigation started. The arrested trio has been identified as Bilal Momin, 21, Afridi Sheikh, 32, and Mehmood Sheikh, 39. The fourth is absconding.

An officer from the MHB police station said on the day of the incident, two of the accused, Sheikh and Momin, were heading home in Borivli East in their car. Around 9 pm when they were waiting at the Sudhir Phadke flyover signal, Shinde approached them, asking for money. When they refused to pay, Shinde verbally abused them and crossed the road to the other side.

He added that when the signal turned green, the accused parked the car on the side and called the other two accused. When they arrived, all four beat-up Shinde and fled. Shinde died on July 22 while undergoing treatment.

Police said the post-mortem report revealed that his intestines had ruptured. "Soon after, we registered a murder case. With the help of CCTV footage, we traced three of the accused and arrested them." Two of them work with a tours and travel company, while Sheikh runs a tailoring shop in Borivli East.

