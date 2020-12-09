Husnn Hai Suhaana New: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan get intimate in this track

The original Husn Hai Suhana song from 1995's Coolie No. 1, featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, was a dream sequence that happened in the actor's wild imaginations. Both the actors matched steps with one another and gave a thunderous track to the audiences at that time, ultimately making this a chartbuster song.

25 years later, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan recreate the track and not only channel their comedic side but also get intimate.

Have a look at the track right here:

Yes, the one thing that makes this song different from the OG is the fact that both the actors share a scorching, sizzling chemistry.

Sara Ali Khan considers herself fortunate to be inducted into the comedy scene by the best in the business, David. One may almost assume she has the genes for it - after all, parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have often been celebrated for their comic timing. "I am not as spontaneous as my dad or my mother. It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. He is much more experienced in this genre."

Also Read: Coolie No. 1 Trailer Fetches 50 Million Views, Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Excitement

In the 25 years since the original hit the screens, movies have gone beyond being mindless entertainers. Today, the film's plot - a porter duping his ladylove by concealing his true identity - can be viewed as deeply problematic. However, Khan insists the Amazon Prime Video offering must be seen through the lens of humour.

"I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be [lost]. Of course, you can't be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It's not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that's what most of us look forward to in life."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Coolie No. 1 Song: Teri Bhabhi Featuring Sara And Varun Will Have You Tapping Your Foot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news