Coolie No. 1 song: Teri Bhabhi featuring Sara and Varun will have you tapping your foot

After the trailer of Coolie No. 1 was recently launched by Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal, the makers of the movie have just dropped the 'Teri Bhabhi' song from the film featuring the lead stars. It's a fun, peppy song that will have you moving and grooving in no time!

Watch the video of Teri Bhabhi below:

Sung by Javed - Mohsin and featuring Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar, the music is composed by Javed - Mohsin and the lyrics are penned by Danish Sabri. The dance moves in the song, too, are energetic, vibrant and will make you want to shake a leg.

mid-day brought you an exlusive first look of the song and sources revealed that the David Dhawan-led unit recreated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a Mumbai studio for the filming of the track.

Talking at the trailer launch recently, Varun Dhawan said, "I have always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original Coolie No. 1. That's one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me. The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do."

Sara Ali Khan added, "Working on Coolie No. 1 has really been a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it’s surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs!"

Coolie No. 1 also features a talented cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, and Rajpal Yadav.

