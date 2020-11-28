Coolie No. 1 trailer: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan take us on a wild ride!

The makers of Coolie. No 1 have just released the trailer of the film, and it looks like a fun ride! Directed by David Dhawan, and starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, the film also features a talented cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, and Rajpal Yadav.

Watch the trailer of Coolie. No 1 below:

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video India on Christmas eve, 2020. The plot is simple yet complicated. A man looks for a rich groom for his daughter and there's another man looking to settle scores. There's both revenge and redemption in this story but all laced with madness and mayhem.

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal unveiled the trailer in a fun and quick event that was telecast live on YouTube. "I have always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original Coolie No. 1. That's one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me. The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations," said Varun.

Sara said, "Working on Coolie No. 1 has really been a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it’s surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs! Working with Varun was an amazing experience, as not only is he an impeccable actor but he is also an extremely considerate, helpful and motivating friend who always has your back on set. Of course, working with David Sir was a sheer privilege as I truly believe he’s the king of this commercial, masala, family comedy genre."

Coolie No. 1 was supposed to open in cinemas on the occasion of Labour Day on May 1 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown and the shutting down of cinema halls.

Apart from this comedy, Varun Dhawan also has Bhediya coming up with Kriti Sanon, a film on the life of Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

