Coolie No. 1 New Poster: Varun Dhawan in multiple avatars, Sara Ali Khan like never before

David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, which came out in 1995 and which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles wasn't only one of the most successful and popular films of that year, it has managed to acquire cult status as time has passed by. Given the ensemble's seamless comedy and contagious songs, it had to be a blockbuster.

The camaraderie between Govinda and the veteran Kader Khan is for the ages. 25 years later, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan take on the roles of the aforementioned pair in the remake, also directed by David Dhawan. The ensemble this time has Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, and Rajpal Yadav.

And the Badlapur actor shared the new poster and looked like never before, where he could be seen in multiple avatars, reminiscent of Govinda from the original. And don't miss Sara Ali Khan like never before. Have a look right here:

The trailer of the film is all set to unveil on November 28 at 12 pm. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video India on the eve of Christmas. The plot is simple yet complicated. A man looks for a rich groom for his daughter and there's another man looking for settling scores. There's both revenge and redemption in this story but all laced with madness and mayhem.

After the success of Judwaa 2, David Dhawan should be able to succeed with this remake as well. This was supposed to open in the cinemas on the occasion of Labour Day on May 1 but was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown and the shutting down of cinema halls across the world.

Apart from this comedy, Varun Dhawan also has Bhediya coming up with Kriti Sanon, a film on the life of Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

