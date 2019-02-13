Huts gutted in major fire in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

national

Representational picture

New Delhi: Atleast 250 huts were gutted in a massive fire which broke out in a slum in Delhi's Paschim Puri area on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, short-circuit is being suspected as the reason behind the massive blaze. 26 water tenders were rushed to the spot and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks in Bahraich's shanties

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in shanties located here on Tuesday night. The incident happened in Kotwali Dehat police station limits. Soon after getting information about the fire, the police and the fire department rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far. The damage to the properties is yet to be ascertained.

