Hyderabad Airport terminal to open on October 23

According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the airport operator, all international departure flights will operate from this terminal with effect from 10:30 a.m. on October 23

The Interim International Departure Terminal at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here will be made operational on October 23. According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the airport operator, all international departure flights will operate from this terminal with effect from 10:30 a.m. on October 23.

It has advised the passengers to check with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Passengers who are booked on Air India International flights AI 127, AI 952, AI 978, AI 988, AI 966 & AI 051 and travelling to domestic destinations are also advised to report at the Interim International Terminal (IIDT) as per their scheduled departure times, GHIAL said in a statement.

IIDT, which has been built to facilitate airport's expansion, is located adjacent to the Haj Terminal and can be accessed from both Shamshabad and Srisailam sides of the airport's main approach road via Rotary 1 (Cargo rotary).

A dedicated free shuttle service has been arranged between the existing terminal and IIDT for the convenience of passengers. This shuttle service will be available at the Arrivals Ramp and will operate at regular intervals.

