Hyderabad: Railway cop saves life of man who fell between moving train and platform

national

The video went viral over social media and many appreciated the RPF's presence of mind

Railway cop saves man in Hyderabad. Pic/Screengrab

A Railway Protection Force constable Sh. Vikul Kumar who was on-duty was able to save the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost his balance and fell between the gap of the platform and a moving train as he was getting down. The incident took place at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad on Thursday. Kumar who was present at the platform immediately acted on the situation and lifted the man by pulling him out of the platform gap. The passenger has sustained minor injuries.

LIFE SAVING EFFORT : At Hyderabad station one passenger T.Venkat Reddy while getting down from moving train no 12759 fell down and got stuck between platform and running train.On duty RPF staff Sh. Vikul Kumar acted and rescued him. PLEASE DO NOT ENTRAIN OR DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN pic.twitter.com/gDjtEgOVKy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2019

The Ministry of Railways took to the micro-blogging site and shared a video of the incident. They informed, "At Hyderabad station one passenger T.Venkat Reddy while getting down from moving train no 12759 fell down and got stuck between platform and running train. On duty RPF staff Sh. Vikul Kumar acted and rescued him." They also issued strict advice and said, "PLEASE DO NOT ENTRAIN OR DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN."

The video went viral over social media and many appreciated the RPF's presence of mind.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies