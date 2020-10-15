Hyderabad rains: KCR says Telangana suffered losses of Rs 5000 cr

Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday that due to heavy rains and flash floods, the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for rehabilitation and relief works.

Heavy rains and floods during last three days have wreaked havoc in various parts of the state, especially Hyderabad.

The CM on Thursday held an emergency high-level meeting to review heavy rains and flood situation in the state.

