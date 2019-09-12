Hyderabad's 21kg Balapur Ganesh laddu sold for Rs 17.6 lakh in auction

On Thursday, Hyderabad's most famous and popular Balapur Ganesh laddu set an all-time record after it was bought it an auction at a whopping cost of Rs 17.60 lakhs. The auction took place before the idol of Lord Ganesh idol was taken on its final journey for the immersion procession.

#BalapurGaneshLaddu in Hyderabad fetches 17.6 lakhs in auction. In 1994 it was auctioned for 450/-. It is believed to bring prosperity to the winner. After mumbai, Hyderabad is the city with highest number of #GanpatiBappaMorya pandals with more 75000 pandals #GanpatiVisarjan pic.twitter.com/rTeHqL8hXn — Dr.P.S.VishnuVardhan (@drpsvvardhan) September 12, 2019

The Balapur Ganesh laddu auction, which took place on Thursday was attended by as many as 19 participants who took part in the bidding process. Kolanu Ram Reddy, who is a businessman and an agriculturist won the bid for his quote of Rs 17.60 lakhs. Last year, the Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned at Rs 16.60 lakh. The auction was won by Ram Reddy who took the gold-coated laddu on a silver plate.

Kolanu Reddy, who won the auction this year, and his extended family have also participated in the Balapur laddu auctions over the years. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction began in the year 1994. In the first year of auction, the laddu Rs 450. Back then, it was Kolanu Mohan Reddy who won the auction for the first time and it was his sentiment which actually made the laddu auction as everybody's sentiment.

Telangana: The annual auction of the famous Balapur laddu of lord Ganesh, fetched a record high price of Rs 17.6 Lakh, yesterday. The auction, held on Ganesh Chaturthi, was won by a Kolan Ram Reddy who bought the laddu at Rs 17.6 Lakh. (12.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/mbIlWyvFXn — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Reddy bagged the auction for five years on a trot as he claimed prosperity on account of getting the Prasadam. On the other hand, Kolanu's family has bagged the laddu for eight times in the last 26 years. Over the course of time, the sentiment spread to other parts of Hyderabad and made people believe that it brings luck, wealth, prosperity and happiness to the winners of the auction.

According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the winners of the Balapur Ganesh Temple sprinkle the laddu pieces in their agriculture fields, business houses and at home, after distributing it among their friends and relatives. In Hyderabad, the Balapur village uses the proceeds of the auctions for various development works, besides keeping amount of money for the next year festival.

The Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi starts the auction bidding from Rs 1,116. And from there, the participants go on increasing it in the bidding process. Following the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction, several other Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad have picked up the practice of auctioning laddu on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.