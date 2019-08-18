Search

Hyderabad youth uses Zomato delivery guy to kill hunger and get free ride, Internet hails

Published: Aug 18, 2019, 16:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This incident which took place in Hyderabad in Telangana took Twitterati by surprise

Zomato delivery boy gives a free ride to Hyderabad youth

Indians and 'jugaad' are two words which can be synonymous to each other. This incident which took place in Hyderabad in Telangana took Twitterati by surprise and also got them to hail the skills of the man who was involved.

Twitter user Obesh Komirisetty took to the micro-blogging site and shared how he was starving outside around midnight and was unable to get a ride back home but he killed two targets with one arrow. The man was near Inorbit mall close to midnight when he was looking for an auto but could not find one.

What Obesh did next was that he ordered food from a nearby place on food-delivering app Zomato. After placing an order, he called the delivery guy who was assigned and said that it was his order. He asked the delivery guy "It was around 11.50 pm, I am at Inorbit Mall road and looking for an auto but couldn’t find anything to reach my room. So I opened Uber app but ride fares were high it’s around 300 Rs and also I am a little hungry."

He added that he opened the application and looked for food shops around him. When the delivery boy came and he was going to pick up his order. He called him and told the delivery guy that it was his order and then asked him to drop him to the delivery location.

He then thanked Zomato for the free ride and mentioned that the Zomato guy asked him for a 5-star rating.

Zomato Care also replied with a GIF and wrote, Modern problems require modern solutions. ^PC

Twitterati also hailed the boy for his 'jugaadu' skills.

